SSB jawan shot dead in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur, Dec 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in a village here, police said Wednesday.The incident happened on Monday in Katria village, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Pradeep Kumar said."On Monday, unidentified persons had attacked SSB jawan Ramniwas Nishad (35), who was on leave and was in his native village of Katria under the Karanda police station area. He was shot at by motorcycle-borne youngsters," Kumar said.The jawan was rushed to a district hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he added.Kumar said a case of murder was registered against unidentified accused and an investigation was underway to arrest them. PTI CORR NAV IJT