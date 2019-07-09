SSB officer goes missing as vehicle falls into river �

(Eds: Correction in last para) Gopeshwar, Jul 9 (PTI) An SSB officer went missing after his vehicle fell into the Pindar river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Tuesday. The vehicle fell into the river at Bagoli near Karnaprayag when Sashastra Seema Bal Deputy Commandant Ashok Kumar was travelling from Srinagar in Pauri district to Didihat in Pithoragarh, a police spokesperson said. The police rescued the vehicle's driver and admitted him to the government hospital in Karnaprayag. The police and the State Disaster Response Force personnel are trying to trace the officer, he said. PTI CORR ALM DPBDPB ASH