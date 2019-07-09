SSB officer goes missing as vehicle falls into river �

Gopeshwar, Jul 9 (PTI) An SSB officer went missing after the vehicle he was travelling in fell into the Pindar river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Tuesday.The vehicle fell into the river at Bagoli near Karnaprayag when SSB Deputy Commandant Ashok Kumar was travelling to Didihat from Shrinagar in Pauri district, a police spokesperson said.Police rescued the driver of the vehicle and admitted him to the government hospital in Karnaprayag.The police and the State Disaster Response Fund personnel are trying to trace the officer, he said. PTI CORR ALM DPBDPB