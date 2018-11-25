SSB, other agencies to jointly patrol Dudhwa tiger reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) and Sashastra Sima Bal (SSB) have joined hands to provide full proof security to Dudhwa forests and its rich wildlife."A consensus was reached among all security agencies including SSB on the border and the Dudhwa field staff to strengthen the patrolling in and around Dudhwa to check forest and wildlife crimes," DTF Field Director Ramesh Kumar Pandey told PTI.Pandey along with Deputy Director Mahavir Kaujlagi on Saturday held a meeting with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), central and local intelligence officers, customs and excise officials, special tiger protection force (STPF) and Dudhwa field staff to discuss the issues involving safety of Dudhwa forests and its wildlife."It was agreed at the meeting that joint long route patrolling (LRP) comprising SSB, STPF and DTR field staff would be held at regular intervals," he said adding that firstsuch LRP is proposed to be launched on Dec 22.Pandey said apart from this, stress was laid on intelligence and information sharing among various security agencies about activities of wildlife and forest criminals."Sharing his interaction with SSB officials, Pandey said "a mechanism to establish SSB border outpost (BOP) level communication and information sharing was resolved to be developed to strengthen the safety of Dudhwa." PTI CORR ABN TVSTVS