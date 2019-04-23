SSDF demands sedition case against Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) Activists of Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) Tuesday staged a protest here, demanding registration of a sedition case against former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for "speaking the language of Pakistan".The protesters were angry over remarks made by Mehbooba on Monday in which she hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing nuclear bombs in the political discourse.Led by their leader Ashok Gupta, dozens of SSDF activists took out the rally from Rani Park here, raising slogans against the PDP chief and burning her effigy before dispersing off peacefully.During a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer on Sunday, Modi had said India is no more afraid of nuclear threats of Pakistan."Otherwise every other day they (Pakistan) used to give nuclear threats. What do we have? Have we kept it for Diwali?" he had said.Responding to Modi's statement, Mehbooba had tweeted, "If India hasn't kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it's obvious Pakistan's not kept theirs for Eid either. Don't know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this."She was trolled by Twitter users for her remarks.Gupta said Mehbooba should be "sent to Pakistan to fight elections"."A sedition case should be filed against her for speaking the language of Pakistan," Gupta told reporters."The Election Commission is taking action against politicians for violating the model code of conduct in other states, but has failed to act against the politicians here," he said.Mufti is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag parliamentary constituency of south Kashmir. Polling began in Anantnag district earlier on Tuesday.The constituency will go to polls in three phases. The second phase is on April 29 and the final on May 6. PTI TAS DIVDIV