SSP (Security) Kashmir transferred after rifles go missing from Cong MLC's residence

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Days after four rifles belonging to the personal security officers of a Congress MLC went missing from his official residence in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police shunted out the SSP (Security) Kashmir for "dereliction of duty on supervision"."Maqsood-ul-Zaman, SSP (Security) Kashmir, is hereby attached to security headquarters with immediate effect," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said in an order.Sajad Hussain, SSP Commandant of the 3rd battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, has been given the additional charge of SSP (Security) Kashmir till further orders, the DGP said.The weapons of Congress leader D Muzaffar Parray's personal security officers (PSOs) went missing from the guard room of his official residence in Jawahar Nagar area of the city on Sunday.Four police personnel, posted as PSOs at Parray's residence, were dismissed from service on Monday for dereliction of duty and unauthorized absence.Police on Sunday had said there was no armed intrusion into the official quarters, but called it a negligence on part of the security personnel.Parray was not at his official residence at the time of the incident. PTI AB GVS