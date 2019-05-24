ST Foundation, a Leading Korea Technology Corporation, Takes Over 'MY1EX'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SEOUL, South Korea, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Foundation, a leading Korean technology corporation, has taken over "MY1EX", a Southeast Asia Exchange under OKEX, a world-leading digital asset exchange. The corporation is also attracting attention from experts by accelerating its blockchain technology and opening its communication network and platform. "MY1EX", the digital asset exchange that shows the most active growth in Southeast Asia, is mainly focused on Vietnam as well as Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia and Taiwan markets. As blockchain technology continues to attract interest from companies such as Samsung Pay, Kakao Pay and Facebook, the stagnant blockchain and the digital asset exchange market will experience growth and recovery. Meanwhile, ST Foundation has successfully listed cryptocurrency IST on global exchange BitForex and Digifinex. Also, ST Foundation launched its integrated Hook Messenger through New York Times Square and is receiving international attention through leading media outlets such as Reuters, Pax, and 150 other global press companies. The test version of Hook Messenger is also progressing rapidly, an officer in the iST project team said, "As global interest is coming around the world, we are preparing to conduct active advertising and marketing". In addition, the 'iST' project team announced the "iST TCF Multi Wallet". The iST TCF Multi Wallet includes technology such as ERC20 based Atomix Swap and many other functions for convenient use. "MY1EX" will hold an event that will greatly benefit pre-subscribers from May 27 to June 27. For more information about 'ST FOUNDATION', please visit the homepage at: stfoundationgroup.com Or join the Telegram group: https://t.me/stfoundationkor0 Koreanhttps://t.me/stfoundationchn0 Chinesehttps://t.me/stfoundationeng0 Englishhttps://t.me/stfounfationjap0 Japanesehttps://t.me/stfoundationru0 Russian Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190524/2477236-1 PWRPWR