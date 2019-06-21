St. George’s University Organises ‘Mini Medical School’ for High Schoolers in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Presented by St Georges University Grenada and Ramaiah University Bangalore, 2019: Mini Med School is a first of its kind in India which is organised by St. Georges University, Grenada, in association with Ramaiah University and Legacy School. This 3-day workshop was designed as a forerunner to medical school to encourage school students to consider medicine as a career. The objective of this workshop was to expose students of 10th and 12th grade to the exciting world of opportunities in medicine in India and around the world. Approximately 30 rising high school juniors and seniors participated in the workshop where Dr. G Richard Olds, President of St. Georges University introduced them to the medical terminologies, instruments and devices. The interactive session was held at Legacy School and Ramaiah Medical College premises. This session featured introductory classes on First Aid, Heart & Cardiovascular System, Lungs & Pulmonary system, Nervous System, etc with suitable props and extensive demo sessions. Photo URL of First Batch of Mini Med School Students in India have demonstrated a growing interest in a career in medicine, said Dr. Olds, President of St. Georges University. It is our hope that this programme, designed to expose students to a range of topics in medicine in a practical and student-friendly format, ignites a desire to learn more about a rewarding and prestigious career path. Salil Gupta, South Asia Regional Manager for St. Georges University is enthusiastic about bringing this successful medical school preview programme to India. He added, Indian medical aspirants have just taken their NEET exams in May 2019 and counselling will begin in June end. With the heightened buzz for medicine during this period we feel that this is the right time to engage with high school students who will have to consider a career choice in medicine within a year or two. The workshop is designed to help students understand and gather information on a career in medicine while providing a valuable perspective into the life of a medical student. The students will also be felicitated with certificates on completion of the course and will have the opportunity to network with their instructors and Dr. Olds. About St. Georges UniversitySt. Georges University is a centre of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, West Indies. St. Georges is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University has contributed over 20,000 physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals who are practicing across the world. PWRPWR