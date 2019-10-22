St. Mark's Hotel - A Boutique Luxury Hotel in the Heart of Bangalore - Uses Simplotel to Overhaul Their E-commerce

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Direct Bookings through their website have grown 5-fold since implementing SimplotelBANGALORE, India, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplotel, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Technology company offering state-of-the-art e-commerce solution (website and booking engine) for hotels and resorts, today announced that it is proud to count St. Mark's Hotel - A Boutique Luxury Hotel in Bangalore - as one of its newest customers. Within a few months of using Simplotel, the number of room nights booked directly on www.stmarkshotel.com has increased five-fold.Hotels, especially boutique luxury hotels, are always interested in driving more direct bookings through their brand website. St. Mark's is one of the best known boutique hotels located right in the heart of Bangalore and caters to customers from across the world. They were very interested in achieving a higher slice of room-night bookings through their brand website and chose Simplotel to help drive that objective.Simplotel offers e-commerce solution, state-of-the-art website and booking engine, to over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries. Simplotel's solutions provide independent hotels and resorts with online travel agency or OTA like technology at an affordable price. "Today over 80% of customers are searching for hotels and deciding where they want to stay online and we are committed to growing direct bookings through our brand website,' said Gautam Dadlani, Managing Director of St. Mark's Hotel. "Driving room nights through brand.com requires superior technology which we found in Simplotel. We simply love the Simplotel's technology, support and confidence, and are happy with the jump in room nights that we have seen through our brand site."Tarun Goyal, Founder and CEO of Simplotel commented - "We love working with St. Mark's hotel - their team completely understands the importance of driving business through direct online channel and achieving a superior customer experience. It is very satisfying to see Simplotel's technology deliver higher than expected business results for them."About SimplotelSimplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers. Headquartered in India's Silicon Valley - Bangalore, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps drive more direct online business.Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers every day. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries.To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com, mail contact@simplotel.com or call +91 80336 46154.About St. Mark's HotelSt. Mark's is a boutique luxury hotel located in the heart of Bangalore on St. Mark's road - the road that has the same name as the hotel. The hotel adorned with white marble exudes elegance and is known to welcome guests from across the world when they visit India's Silicon Valley. The full service hotel offers multiple room types, restaurants, banquet and meeting halls, and various amenities to make the guests stay during their visit to Bangalore comfortable. To learn more, please visit https://www.stmarkshotel.com, or call +91 80 4001 9000, or send an email to reservations@stmarkshotel.com PWRPWR