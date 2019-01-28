ST status to be given to six communities without affecting existing ST communities: Sonowal

Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the matter of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of the state would be finalised without affecting the rights and privileges of the existing ST communities.Both the central and state governments had taken sincere steps for according ST status to the six communities to protect the interests of the indigenous communities and the unique identity of the state, the chief minister told a delegation comprising members of 14 organisations of the Koch-Rajbongshi community here.The communities that are proposed to be accorded ST status are Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Chutiya, Matak, Moran and the 36 tea tribes, who form a sizeable chunk of the state's population.A Group of Ministers (GoM) was formed to take the matter forward and the delegation should engage in consultations with the intelligentsia and come forth with inputs that were technically, legally and constitutionally sound, Sonowal said.The Centre's move to place the bill for according ST status to the six communities in the Rajya Sabha itself reflected its commitment towards these communities as it was a permanent House that would ensure an uninterrupted continuation of the process, he said.Sonowal also assured the delegation that the bill would never harm the interests of the indigenous people.The chief minister asked the delegation to suggest measures to preserve the rich heritage, art and culture of the Koch-Rajbongshi community.All Koch-Rajbongshi Student Union leaders Biswajit Roy and Hitesh Barman expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government for according ST status to the six communities.The delegation also submitted two memoranda to the chief minister, outlining various demands of the community. PTI DG RG RC