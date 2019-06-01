St Stephen's College row: 3 teachers approach Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Three teachers of St Stephen's College have approached the Delhi High Court against the inclusion of a member of institution's Supreme Council in the interview panel for selection of Christian students.The three teachers who are members of the college's governing body -- N P Ashley, Abhishek Singh and Nandita Narain -- challenged the decision taken by the Supreme Council at its meeting on March 12.According to the decision, an additional Christian member nominated by the Supreme Council would be a part of the interview panel in respect of admission of Christian students in all subjects.The St. Stephen's teachers were represented by -- Sunil Mathews, Sabah Iqbal Siddiqui and Babita -- who argued that the decision of the Supreme Council went against the constitution of the college.Stephen's College expressly prohibited interference of the supreme council in the administration of the college.The counsel also pointed out the observation of the Supreme Court in the St Stephen's case of 1992 where the apex court held that admission of students was an essential facet of the administration of the college, a statement from the three teachers said.The judge has issued a notice in the matter and also fixed the hearing of the stay application on June 12, a few days before the interviews are supposed to commence.Dr Rasal Singh, member, Academic Council said, "We are in complete support of the struggle of colleagues from St Stephen's College to protect the academic integrity of the admissions process."The Supreme Council of the college is a subset of six members of the governing body and comprises all members of the Church of North India. The Supreme Council controls the religious and moral instruction of students. PTI SLB KJKJ