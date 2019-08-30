St. Teresa's College Becomes 1st in the State and 2nd in the Country to Achieve A++ Grade in NAAC Accreditation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOCHI, India, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Teresa's College (Autonomous), a pioneering institution in the field of higher education in the country, has been awarded A++ Grade with CGPA 3.57 in the fourth cycle of the National Assessment and Accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) under the revised scheme. St. Teresa's College, located in Kochi, Kerala, is the first college in the state and second in the country to achieve A++ Grade in the fourth cycle of the National Assessment and Accreditation.Accredited by NAAC at the 'Five Star' Level in 1999, St. Teresa's College was reaccredited with 'A' Grade in 2006 and completed the third Cycle in 2012 with 'A' Grade and 3.4 CGPA. The NAAC Peer Team visited the college on August 5 and 6, 2019 to complete the final stage of the assessment and accreditation process. As recognition of the high grades maintained in all the three cycles, the NAAC has extended the accreditation period of the college for two years.The proactive management under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Sr. Chris, President, St. Teresa's College; Rev. Sr. Christabelle, Provincial Superior and Manager and Dr. Sr. Vineetha, Director, were instrumental in offering support to the Steering Committee spearheaded by Dr. Sajimol Augustine M., Principal and comprising Dr. Latha Nair R., the NAAC Coordinator; Dr. Usha Nair, IQAC Coordinator; Dr. Nirmala Padmanabhan, Dr. Beena Job, Dr. Kala M.S., Dr. Alphonsa Vijaya and Sister Suchitha to achieve the top rating.Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Sajimol Augustine M., Principal, St. Teresa's College, said, "It is a great achievement to be the second college in the country to be reaccredited with A++ in the fourth cycle. This is the result of the teamwork of teachers, non-teaching staff, PTA, alumni, students and our well-wishers. Our success is a clear statement of the empowerment of women and this is the first step towards St. Teresa's College emerging as women's university." She further said that the college always believed in quality enhancement as an integral part of achieving academic excellence."It is a remarkable achievement to secure A++ in the fourth cycle of NAAC accreditation. The rare feat was achieved thanks to the dedication of the students and teachers and support of the management," said Dr. Sr. Vineetha, Director, St. Teresa's College.About St. Teresa's CollegeEstablished in 1925 with just 41 students, St. Teresa's College at present has more than 3500 students. It was granted autonomous status in 2014. The college has partnerships with many leading international academic institutions to enhance student development, faculty growth and academic research. For more information, visit https://teresas.ac.in. PWRPWR