St Vincent and Grenadines PM, Modi discuss bilateral issues

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his St Vincent and Grenadines counterpart Ralph Everard Gonsalves on Tuesday agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries, including in the areas of skill development, education, culture and disaster management.Gonsalves the prime minister of St Vincent and Grenadines is here to participate in the high-level United Nations Convention on Combating Desertification (UNCCD) Symposium. "Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister of St Vincent and Grenadines Dr Hon'ble Ralph Everard Gonsalves. We discussed ways to boost cooperation in skill development, training, education, finance, culture and disaster management," Modi tweeted. According to an official statement, Gonsalves noted the enormous goodwill for India in St Vincent and Grenadines and also in the Carribean and Latin American region. He expressed appreciation for India's developmental cooperation with the region and for New Delhi's prompt assistance in the wake of natural calamities.Modi noted the close cooperation between the two countries, including in the international fora, and congratulated St Vincent and Grenadines for the historical achievement of becoming "the smallest country ever" to be elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.The leaders agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries, including in the areas of skill development, training, education, finance, culture and disaster management. PTI NAB AAR