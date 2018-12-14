Staff among 4 held for loot at Domino's outlet

/R New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A staff of Domino's Pizza were among the four youths arrested for allegedly robbing the outlet at gunpoint in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, police said Thursday. The accused have been identified as Sachin (22), Sonu (20), Banty (18) and Sumit (23), they added. In the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Domino's Pizza staff informed the police that three unknown persons entered into their food outlet in Ratan Park and looted Rs 1,50,800 at gunpoint, said Seju Kuruvilla, deputy commissioner of police (outer). During investigation, after analysing the call details of its employees, the activities of one Sonu, sweeper at Domino's Pizza, was noticed to be suspicious. He was detained and the accused revealed his role in the robbery, Kuruvilla said. Later, it was revealed that Sonu and Banty, along with Sachin and Sumit, committed the robbery in the outlet, he added. Police laid a trap and apprehended Banty. Sachin and Sumit were also arrested when they were planning to go to Manali, the DCP said. During interrogation, it was found that Sonu and Banty planned to rob the outlet in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday as cash of these two days is deposited in bank on Monday, he added. Banty, Sumit and Sachin robbed the cash after they got the spare key of the outlet from Sonu, the DCP said, adding Sachin and Sumit were shooters of a gang and previously involved in a murder case in 2016. They had also looted a gun of a security guard at Mundka in 2017, police said. One countrymade pistol, two live cartridges, one motorcycle and Rs 1,03,500 were recovered from their possession, he added. PTI NIT HMB