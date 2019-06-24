Staff of 6 Rajasthan varsities to get salary in line with 7th pay commission

Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Teachers, head librarians and physical education directors of five agricultural varsities and a veterinary science university in Rajasthan will now get a pay scale in line with the Seventh Pay Commission guidelines, an official statement said Monday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday approved the proposal for the new pay scale, payable with effect from January 1, 2017, according to the statement released here. Gehlot approved the new pay scale for Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Science University, Swami Keshavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, both in Bikaner, Maharana Pratap Agricultural University, Udaipur, Agricultural University, Jodhpur, Agriculture University, Kota and Sri Karn Narender Agricultural University in Jaipur's Jobner, the statement said. The decision comes after the recommendations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, it said. The statement further said, arrears will be paid from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018 in the current financial year and the funds will be deposited in the provident fund accounts. Also, for the teachers who came in service after January 1, 2004, arrears will be paid in three installments in the ratio of 30: 30: 40 on July 1, 2019, October 1, 2019 and January 1, 2020, it said. PTI AG ADCK