Stage set for final phase of J-K panchayat polls

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful and free and fair polling in the ninth and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections to be held on Tuesday, state chief electoral officer Shaleen Kabra said Monday.The voting will begin at 8 am at 452 polling stations in Kashmir division, Kabra said.He said 346 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in this phase.As many as 430 candidates are in the fray for 55 sarpanch and 138 panch seats while 68 sarpanchs and 433 panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase, he said.Kabra said an electorate of 68,745 will be voting for sarpanch constituencies and 20,688 for panch constituencies."Photo voter slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling station," he said.The nine-phased panchayat elections commenced on November 17, recording 74.1 percentage polling in the first phase across the state.The eighth phase was conducted on December 8 and recorded 79.3 per cent polling.The results have been announced for all the eighth phases by the respective returning officers.The CEO said Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations across the state for the final phase. Senior government officers have been appointed as general observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of the elections, he said, adding expenditure observers are keeping a watch on candidates.He said control rooms have been established in all the districts to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the model code of conduct and to disseminate information to the people.Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), he said.Kabra appealed to the voters to come forward and exercise their right to franchise. PTI TAS DPB