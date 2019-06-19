Stalin extends birthday greetings to Rahul

Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) DMK chief M K Stalin took to Twitter on Wednesday to wish his "good friend" and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his 49th birthday.Stalin also shared a photo of him shaking hands with Gandhi at a meeting in the past."I wish my good friend @RahulGandhi a very happy birthday. I wish you many more years of public service. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi," the DMK chief tweeted.The DMK and the Congress joined hands in February this year to contest the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as allies.Stalin had even proposed Gandhi's name as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate ahead of the polls, but the idea did not cut much ice with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also wished Gandhi on Twitter. PTI SA ROH DIVDIV