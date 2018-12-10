Stalin meets Kejriwal prior to opposition parties meeting

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) DMK President M K Stalin Monday met Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, hours before the meeting of opposition parties. The chief minister is expected to participate in the opposition parties meeting for the first time. Sources in the AAP said during the 20-minute meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence here, Stalin stressed on the opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president also asked Kejriwal to drop his "resistance" against the Congress and come together to strengthen opposition unity to remove the BJP-led government at the Centre, sources added. Kejriwal is also expected to meet TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prior to the opposition parties meeting later in the day. PTI BUN VIT TVS