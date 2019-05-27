Stan Lee's ex-business manager arrested on charges of elder abuse

Los Angeles, May 27 (PTI) Comic book legend Stan Lee's former manager Keya Morgan has been taken into custody in connection with allegations of elder abuse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the police claimed that Morgan used his influence to deceive Lee into thinking he was in danger and removed him from his home for several days in June 2018. The 43-year-old manager has been charged with three felonies, including false imprisonment and grand theft of an elder or dependent adult, and a misdemeanour charge of elder abuse.The LAPD said that Morgan "will go before a judge and eventually (be) extradited to Los Angeles to face charges".Lee, who revolutionized pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes such as Spider-Man and Black Panther, died last November at the age of 95.Last year, when Lee was removed from Morgan's care, he was granted a restraining order against Morgan. In addition to issuing the restraining order, the police had also arrested Morgan last year for making false calls to 911, alleging that Lee's life was in danger.They also accuse Morgan of stealing, including by staging autograph signing sessions worth USD 262,000 from Lee.Morgan has not commented on his arrest. PTI RB BKBK