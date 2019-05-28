Standardised electrical goods, simple fire norms key to enhance safety: Official

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Electrical manufacturers need to ensure production of standardised goods while authorities should make regulations simple and implementable to increase safety and avoid fire accidents, a top government official said Tuesday. Expressing concern over the recent Surat fire incident which claimed 22 lives, Power Secretary A K Bhalla wondered why manufacturers should supply substandard goods even as consumer usually buy cheap and low-standard products. "One incident happened in Surat and we are concerned. Perhaps we have forgotten Uphaar (cinema) tragedy. But fire is fire and fire is very destructive," Bhalla said while addressing a national workshop on electrical safety here. A massive fire engulfed a four-storey commercial complex in Surat last week, killing 22 people including teenage students. The fire was reportedly caused by a spark in an airconditioner installed in the building while presence of inflammable materials, including flex and tyres and violation of building bylaws. "My request will be to people (industry bodies) like IEEMA also. Now you as manufacturers must ensure manufacture of quality goods and recover the cost (from consumer). Why should one of you make something substandard and get sold in the market," Bhalla said He also suggested that the government agencies should make regulations simple and easy to implement. About production of substandard electrical goods like wire and switches, he said, "Government can prescribe standards and we have system of people, who can ensure compliance. But there should not be system that an authority forcefully ensure compliance. There should be voluntary compliance." Citing an example he said that people go to foreign countries and be very happy there because people have fear of law. "They comply with the law on their own without anybody visiting or supervising them. It is cultural change or thinking, which I think we need to imbibe in our system. All building including those having less than 15 metre height should be fire safe. People find ways to short circuit it," he added. He was of the view that everybody is aware of fire safety but that is not in practice which is a big issue. About consumers' ignorance or reluctance, he said, "We buy cheap lower standards products (electric)." The International Copper Association of India (ICA India) in partnership with Chief Electrical Inspectorate Division of Central Electricity Authority and Bureau of Indian Standards organised the workshop. During the workshop, safety standard IS: 732 (Code of Practice for Electrical Wiring Installations) was unveiled. The standard covers the dos and dont's and safety measures to be taken by common people during lightening. PTI KKS MR