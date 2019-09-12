Standoff between Indian, Chinese troops in Ladakh resolved: Sources

(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between India and Chinese soldiers on the bank of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday but the matter has been resolved through talks, military sources said.The incident took place after Indian soldiers patrolling the area did not heed to objection to their presence in the area by Chinese troops, the sources said on Thursday.After the scuffle, both sides called for reinforcements. However, the face-off ended following a delegation-level talks between the two sides, Army sources said.Two-thirds of the lake in eastern Ladakh is controlled by China.Both sides disengaged fully after the delegation-level talks on Tuesday, the sources said adding the incident took place due to differing perceptions of the Line of Control between the two countries."There are established mechanism to resolve such incidents," said an official.India and China share a nearly 4,000-km-long border.Troops of India and China were locked in the 73-day standoff in Doklam in 2017 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam. The two sides hold Border Personnel Meeting at five points -- Daulat Beg Oldie in northern Ladakh, Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, Chusul in Ladakh, Bum-La near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and Nathu-La in Sikkim. PTI MPB ZMN