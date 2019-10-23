Standoff between students, Jamia university admin resolved

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The standoff between students and Jamia Millia Islamia administration ended on Wednesday after the university agreed to not allow Israeli delegates in its programmes.The varsity had issued show-cause notices to five students for protesting against allowing an Israeli participant in an event on the campus, but the notices were withdrawn after the students submitted their response."We assure that if any Isareli delegate participates in any programme, we will not allow," the varsity said.The students had been on an indefinite strike. On Tuesday, the ninth day of the strike, students gheraoed the vice-chancellor's office, following which a scuffle apparently broke out between two groups of students. On Wednesday, the students had called for a university strike against the violence.Police said they have received a complaint from a group of students alleging they were assaulted. "We are looking into the matter," a police officer said.The standoff between the administration and the students was resolved through talks. The administration assured it won't take any disciplinary, legal or academic action against the students."Today, a delegation of the protesting students had a meeting with the chief proctor, teachers, officials of the university, alumni association and police officials and amicably resolved all the issues," the varsity said.The varsity will celebrate its 99th Foundation Day on October 29 and its convocation on October 30, where President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest.The students had put forth seven demands but later reduced them to four, which were agreed to by the administration, which also assured them about police action in the alleged assault on them. PTI SLB SLB ABHABH