Star Air Customers can Now Book Tickets From MakeMyTrip and Other OTAs

BENGALURU, Aug. 20, 2019 -- Star Air, which started operations in January 2019, has announced it will sell tickets through MakeMyTrip online travel agency. Previously, customers could only book tickets through Star Air's website, agents, and airport counters. Via travels and Riya Travels are also channel partners.

"It was the most awaited and requested service from the customers. We are happy to get associated with MakeMyTrip and other OTAs. Now, more travelers can experience our service and comfortable flights," says Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman, Sanjay Ghodawat Group.

With MakeMyTrip, customers can book tickets with benefits including No Reservation Costs, No Booking Fees, Free Cancellation, and Instant Confirmation. Star Air completed technical integration of its booking engine with the designated central server recently.

The airline has increased its operations to Indian cities including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Tirupati, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Hubballi. Services include group discounts, Star Flexi, and Unaccompanied Minor (UNM) service.

"The only thing you require to attain success is to understand customers' desires holistically and fulfill them swiftly and appropriately," said Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Star Air.