Star Air Records the Best On-Time Performance (OTP) for a Startup Airline in the Indian Aviation Industry

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Air (www.starair.in), a scheduled commercial airline by Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), having its base at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has recorded the best OTP of 89% since its inception. It is the best achievement by a startup airline in the Indian commercial aviation sector. Mr. Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO Star Air, said, "Our team is dedicated to provide the best-in-class service, and we strive for the On-Time Performance. I congratulate every member of Star Air family for this exceptional achievement and their commitment towards their duties and 'customer-first attitude'." Star Air is currently operating at five stations, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Ahmedabad, Tirupati with Mumbai route commencing shortly. Mr. Sanjay D. Ghodawat, Chairman - Sanjay Ghodawat Group, said, "We are very proud of these achievements in the first five months of our operations, and we are confident in maintaining the same OTP in future. The recent turmoil in the aviation industry was very unfortunate. But, at the same time, there are enormous possibilities for an airline like us, we are focused and committed, with a prior experience in the aviation sector and backing of 25-year-old Sanjay Ghodawat Group, an established conglomerate." Star Air commenced its latest route, Belagavi to Ahmedabad from 15th May, 2019. This route received the 85% load factor, which is highest in its class. Star Air has received a very positive response from the areas of North Karnataka (Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi and Vijapur districts), South Maharashtra (Kolhapur, Solapur and Sangli districts) and Gujarat (Ahmedabad region) where it operates currently. "Star Air services are really good, the aircraft is comfortable and the legroom is better than most other airlines. It has become my first choice whenever I travel to Bengaluru from Belagavi," said Mr. Pravin Patil, frequent flyer of Star Air. About Star Air Star Air is a scheduled commercial airline with an aim to connect real India. It is promoted by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is the Aviation arm of strategically diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over the past five years we have made a best-in-class helicopter operator in India with impeccable dedication to safety. Star Air is the latest offering of the group. An upcoming Airline with a firm proposal to connect the unconnected. The target routes are where passengers are currently suffering a lot of transit layover delays. The airline will provide a very reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience with direct connections. Truly the group's 'Star in the Air'. About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Headquartered in Kolhapur in Maharashtra - India, the Sanjay Ghodawat Group is backed by a workforce of over 10,000 employees and the state-of-the-art infrastructure are leaders in floriculture, manufacturing, has strong presence in renewable energy, FMCG, textiles, mining, real estate and growing substantially in education. The group is now poised to go places by replicating its successful business model in remaining parts of India and also plans to look globally for further opportunities. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942915/Star_Air_Bengaluru.jpg PWRPWR