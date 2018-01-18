Star Cements 3 promoters sell stake worth Rs 182 cr

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Star Cements three promoters today sold 3.34 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 182 crore, through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, the three promoters are Sanjay Aggarwal, Sajjan Bhajanka and Prem Kumar Bhajanka.

Sanjay Aggarwal offloaded 64 lakh shares while Sajjan Bhajanka disposed of 46 lakh. A total of 30 lakh shares were sold by Prem Kumar Bhajanka. The total shares sold amount to 3.34 per cent stake in Star Cement.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 130 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 182 crore, as per NSE data.

The data also showed that SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.53 crore shares or 3.66 per cent stake of Star Cement.

The shares were purchased at a price of Rs 129.97 per scrip translating into Rs 199.50 crore transaction.

Star Cement stock settled for the day on NSE at Rs 132.60, down 4.40 per cent from the previous close. PTI VRN SBT