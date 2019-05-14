'Star Trek' Jean-Luc Picard series to stream o Amazon Prime Video

Los Angeles, May 14 (PTI) The new untitled "Star Trek" Jean-Luc Picard series, starring Patrick Stewart, will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories, outside of the US and Canada. Under a multi-year agreement with CBS, each episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video within 24 hours of its US premiere.Stewart will reprise his role as the venerable Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: Next Generation." The series will follow this iconic character in the next chapter of his life, a joint statement from Amazon and CBS read."There's only one word that can begin to describe Sir Patrick Stewart as Starship Commander Jean-Luc Picard, and that's 'legendary'," said series executive producer Alex Kurtzman. "We are thrilled beyond measure to have him back in command, bringing the optimistic messages of 'Star Trek' to audiences around the world," he said.In the US, the series will be available exclusively on CBS All Access. The series will also feature Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora and Michelle Hurd. PTI BK BKBK