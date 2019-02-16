'Star Wars: Episode IX' concludes shooting

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (PTI) Director JJ Abrams has announced the shooting wrap of his upcoming film "Star Wars: Episode IX".The 52-year-old director shared the news on Twitter where he also posted a photo from the much-awaited film.The photo features the three pivotal characters of the franchise -- Daisy Ridley's Rey, John Boyega's Finn and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron -- enjoying a group hug.Abrams, who earlier directed the 2015 blockbuster, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", wrote in the caption, "It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX.""There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I'm forever indebted to you all," he added.Boyega also shared the news of shooting wrap of "Episode IX"."That's a wrap on 'Star Wars: Episode 9' and the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn't be more thankful for. What a process! It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. JJ thank you for making my dreams come true," he wrote.Filming on the project began in August last year at Pinewood Studios in the UK. The film will now head on to the post-production phase."Episode IX" is expected to conclude the sequel trilogy of the franchise, which started with "Force Awakens". Rian Johnson directed the second part, "The Last Jedi", which released in 2017.The third part will also feature Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Lupita Nyong'o and late Carrie Fisher.Veteran actor Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the George Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy, is returning for "Episode IX"."Star Wars: Episode IX" will hit the theatres worldwide on December 20 this year. PTI RB RBRB