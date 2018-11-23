'Star Wars: Episode IX' pays homage to Carrie Fisher in 'really beautiful way', says Oscar Isaac

Los Angeles, Nov 23 (PTI) Actor Oscar Isaac says the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode IX" deals with actor Carrie Fisher's death in a "really beautiful way". Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the film series, died in December 2016. To make her a part of the final installment of the Skywalker saga, the makers had said they will be using previously unreleased footage shot from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".In an interview with Daily Beast, Isaac, 39, said, "The story deals with that quite a bit. It's a strange thing to be on the set and to be speaking of Leia and having Carrie not be around. Theres definitely some pain in that. "... It deals with the amazing character that Carrie created in a really beautiful way," he added.The actor, who plays Poe Dameron, further explained that "there's a looseness and an energy to the way that we're shooting this that feels very different"."It's been really fun being back with JJ (Abrams) with all of us working in a really close way. I just feel like there's an element of almost senioritis, you know?" Isaac said."Since everything just feels way looser and people aren't taking it quite as seriously, but still just having a lot of fun. I think that that energy is gonna translate to a really great movie," he added."Star Wars: Episode IX", which will once again feature Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o and Domhnall Gleeson, is set to be released in December 2019. PTI RB BKBK