'Star Wars: Episode IX' titled 'Rise of Skywalker', first trailer unveiled

Chicago, Apr 13 (PTI) "Star Wars: Episode IX" has been officially titled, "The Rise of Skywalker".The title was revealed on Friday during a convention here. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, director JJ Abrams, and several cast members were all present at the event.The makers also unveiled the first trailer of the film, which is expected to bring the curtains down of the franchise's Skywalker saga.The latest film will also mark the end of the sequel trilogy that started with Abrams-directed "The Force Awakens" in 2015."The Rise of Skywalker" follows Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and the Resistance as they regroup after the events of 2017's "The Last Jedi" and fight the First Order and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).Franchise veterans Mark Hamill and late Carrie Fisher will once again appear as Luke Skywalker and General Leia Organa. Abrams had previously announced that he will be incorporating unused footage of Fisher from "The Force Awakens" in the final film. The movie also marks the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. The actor played the role in George Lucas' original trilogy.Other returning characters include Maz Kanata (Lupita ?Nyongo), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo).New characters, to be played by "The Americans" star Keri Russell and Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant, will also be introduced in "The Rise of Skywalker".Disney will release the film on December 20. PTI RB SHD RB