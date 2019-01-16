'StarAgri'- Now Amplifying Its Service Streaks to Empower Farmers From Post-Harvest Losses!

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) StarAgri, Indias popularly preferred Post Harvest Solutions Company is now strategizing to upgrade its line of services with a motto of empowering farmers and farming communities against the price risk and storage losses New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India India is an agrarian country where half of the population depends on the agriculture sector for their livelihood. Despite being the largest producer of food, a significant portion of produce is wasted in the country owing to inadequate storage infrastructure, poor transportation facilities and limited access to finance. StarAgri has been solely aiming towards helping the farming communities to protect their produce by providing access to better storage and beat the sudden market fluctuations with availability of secure and low-cost financing facilities. Now by amplifying the series of services, the company is endeavoring for its brand presence across India. Being ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 22000:2005 certified company, StarAgri enjoys a strong institutional backing of IDFC Private Equity as well as Temasek Holding that is a Singapore Government owned Investment Company. Banking on it, the company caters to the post-harvest needs of varying agri value chain stakeholders that ranges from farmers to traders, commodity exchanges, banks as well as several government agencies. During a discussion about the sole objective of the organization, the spokesperson stated, Our in-depth understanding of the agri space, positive reception of the challenges faced by the countrys rural sector and unrivalled farmer reach have enabled us to grow as Indias one of the most preferred agribusiness service provider and that too within few years of establishment. Today, we immensely work hard towards the objective of strengthening the capabilities of farmers, buyers, retailers and in fact every participant of the agri value chain. Also, we help in fulfilling the enormous market demands by alleviating the constraints involved in post-harvest storage, increasing the access of buyers for high-quality commodity products as well as by facilitating the farmers with low-cost finance. Over the years, the company has increased efficiency of the agri-value chain via extensive network of 3500+ warehouses across India. Along with such extensive warehousing, the company is also reckoned for providing many other integrated services like Collateral ManagementProcurementQuality Testing & AssayingStock ManagementStock Audits, andFumigation Being reckoned as forerunners to revolutionize the Indian agricultural space, StarAgri has maintained owned warehouses with CCTV camera installation and geo tagging facility too. The forthcoming initiatives are towards facilitation of real time stock access through mobile app-based interface for all the stakeholders dealing in agri-commodities. This will enable digitization in the post-harvest space. About Star Agriwarehousing and Collateral Management Limited StarAgri is the name acclaimed for being a trusted Post Harvesting Solution Company in India that is currently aiming to provide help and empower farmers as well as relative communities from the losses that incur after harvesting. At present, the companys owned warehousing capacity of 2.50 lakh MT makes it the largest service provider to NCDEX, Government Institutions like Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC), Corporate Enterprises like ITC, Cargill, ADM, Olam, Agricultural Co-operative Marketing Federation (NAFED), Cargill, ADM, Olam as well as National and various State Government Agencies too. The company firstly invested in the best-in-class modern Silos. Further, it created first of its kind Private Mandi set up for offering very effective and smart solutions to the agribusinesses. Today the warehouse receipts issued by the company are recognized by 45 Public & Private Sector Banks as well as other Financial Institutions. Browse the website of the company http://www.staragri.com/news/news.htm to learn more about the services. PWRPWR