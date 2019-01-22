Starbucks Showcases Coffee Craft and Innovation With 'Starbucks Barista Pride'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 134 Starbucks stores serve 134 unique beverages - offering customers 134 ways to celebrate handcrafted coffeeMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Starbucks is taking beverage innovation to new heights with the simultaneous launch of 134 new, crafted beverages. Delivering on the iconic Third Place experience, while strengthening commitment to innovation and coffee passion, the global coffee chain has introduced a new initiative called Starbucks Barista Pride where baristas from each Starbucks store will feature a beverage unique to their store, conceptualized and created by themselves. Till the end of February, all Starbucks stores across India will serve a specially curated beverage, enabling customers to coffee hop and try 134 unique beverages across the 134 Starbucks stores in India. Based on the idea of customization and personalization, while celebrating the heart and soul of the signature Starbucks Experience, Starbucks Barista Pride is here to showcase the talent and innovation the Starbucks baristas have to offer. The wide range of unique beverages includes Turkish Espresso Praline available at the Chapel Road store in Mumbai, Chai White Chocolate Mocha available at the Vega Mall store in Bangalore and Winter Chocolate Cream available at the DLF Hub store in Delhi. Starbucks is committed to delivering an unparalleled, unique experience for every customer. We are delighted to introduce Starbucks Barista Pride- a new coffee forward initiative which highlights the exemplary coffee skills of our Starbucks baristas and brings to our customers a wide range of artisanal beverages. At Starbucks, we believe in celebrating each customers individual coffee preference and profile. For us each cup of coffee is unique and especially suited to the coffee palette of our customer. With a deep understanding of coffee, our Starbucks baristas personalize each cup to perfection, said Ms. VeetikaDeoras, head - marketing, category, digital and loyalty at Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. We are humbled to lead specialty coffee in India and initiatives like Starbucks Barista Pride are a tribute to our customers and reflect the Starbucks 47-year legacy of sourcing, roasting and serving worlds top Arabica coffee. About Tata Starbucks Private Limited Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with Tata Global Beverages and currently operates 134 stores in India across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Chandigarh through a network of over 1,700 passionate partners (employees). Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, TATA Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee - A Tata Alliance. PWRPWR