StarMaker App Announces the Winner of the Supernova Project

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Launches winner Pratibha's first YouTube single - Nadaarad StarMaker App hunted for best of singing talents online through the Supernova Project Singing sensation 'Arjun Kanungo' mentored the participants of Supernova Project StarMaker will produce and create a single music video with the Winner PratibhaMUMBAI, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For music lover and singers, StarMaker App launched the most thrilling talent hunting event online 'Supernova Project'. 'Supernova Project' was a nationwide online contest for the talented emerging singers.The music sensation 'Arjun Kanungo' was on board for the 'Supernova Project' and mentored their contestants. This unique collaboration of young and energetic talents like Arjun Kanungo with StarMaker - the biggest social-singing app in the country, made it the most exciting event for Indian youth.Supernova Project is a singing event launched by StarMaker App that hunted the most talented singers nationwide. The #SupernovaProject commenced on 28th June, where the participants posted their cover or freestyle song/video in StarMaker mobile app, which could be converted into a recording. The two-week contest started from 28th June, lasting till 11th July, and the final round of voting concluded on 14th July. The brand received whopping 1.5 Lakh entries.Top 30 contestants were selected from the participants by public voting and the mentor Arjun Kanungo went live on the final day of the voting to announce the top 5 contestants. The contestant who drove the nation crazy and impressed the most was - Pratibha Chauhan who was announced as the final winner on 14th July via a live session on the StarMaker App. As a gratification of the contest, she got an opportunity to record her first music video, produced and directed by StarMaker. The song 'Nadaarad' by Pratibha, composed and directed by Vikas Chettri, was released on YouTube /online channel on 3rd August 2019. That's not all, the music video will also be promoted all over the StarMaker App and will also be featured in StarMaker's Social Media handles. StarMaker in itself has a strong social media presence of 2+ Million on StarMaker Official In-App Page, 1.5+ Million Facebook followers, 35+ thousand on Instagram and 29+ thousand YouTube subscribers.StarMaker has also been associated with mega-events like the American Idol, The Voice as property partners. StarMaker regularly organizes such events, so download the app now and give a stage to the real singer in you.