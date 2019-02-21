StarPick on Fund-Raising Drive for Pulwama Martyrs

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India To host a special fund-raising drive and donate all revenue generated on 24th FebruaryStarPick CEO partners with artistes from Mizoram for a fund-raising event Mizoram stands for Pulwama in Bangalore on 1st March StarPick, Indias leading fantasy sports platform is on a fund-raising drive for the families of the deceased of the Pulwama terror attack. It will be hosting a special fund-raising drive on its platform on Sunday 24th February. StarPick will donate its revenue generated across all tournaments, including the India-Australia cricket match, to Bharat Ke Veer. In addition, its CEO Trigam Mukherjee, as a personal initiative will host various artistes from Mizoram for a fund-raising event Mizoram stands for Pulwama at Gillys Redefined, Bangalore on Friday 1st March and donate the profits to Bharat Ke Veer. Expressing solidarity, Trigam Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO, StarPick said, We at StarPick strongly condemn this attack and send our deepest condolences to CPRF and the families of the martyred personnel. We are expressing solidarity with the Nation and have suspended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament on our platform. We got a lot of support from our users for the suspension and they wanted to do more. Based on their response, we have decided to host a special fund-raising drive across all the tournaments on Sunday, 24th February including the India-Australia cricket match. We will donate the entire revenue generated to Bharat Ke Veer. This fund-raising drive is on 24th February and open to all existing and new users of StarPick. A user gets to pick 11 players out of both the competing teams for a fee/buy-in. Each time one of his/her team member performs, the user gets a point. At the end of the game, the user wins cash prizes based on the points accumulated. StarPick currently has 1.2 million users on its platform. In addition to hosting a special tournament on StarPick, I have personally decided to partner with well-known artistes from Mizoram and host a fund-raising event Mizoram stands for Pulwama in Bangalore on 1st March. This is not just about raising funds but also spreading awareness, said Trigam Mukherjee. On 1st March, artistes like SangteiKhuptong of Bollywood blockbuster Raazi fame, Kimkima, a teenager superstar with more than 3 million YouTube views, and well-known Mizoram band Shai Hills will be performing at the event Mizoram stands for Pulwama at Gillys Redefined in Bangalore. Entry fee is Rs. 300/- and tickets can be bought on www.bookmyshow.com. Bharat Ke Veer is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry Of Home Affairs, Government of India on behalf of members of the Indian Armed Forces. The initiative was launched by the noted Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar. The beneficiaries of this fund include members of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, National Disaster Response Force, National Security Guard and Sashastra Seema Bal. About StarPick StarPick, founded in 2018, with a growing strategic team across India, UK and Sweden, is a Fantasy Sports platform, which began with IPL Season XI followed by world cup, European Football, Pro Kabaddi League and many other sports in the coming months. StarPick is registered in the United Kingdom with a subsidiary in India with a technology team in Sweden. With over 1 million users, StarPick has some of the widest game offerings from across the world including Cricket, Kabaddi, Football, Ice Hockey, Basketball, Formula 1, Golf, Bicycle Racing and more. This stages StarPick as the most comprehensive fantasy sports platform in the country with the leadership of globally celebrated experts and analysts. The company was conferred the Silver trophy for the Grand Prix award for excellence in marketing innovation at the recently hosted ACEF Asian Leadership award 2018 in Mumbai for its innovative campaign Campus Stars of StarPick. To view more: www.starpick.in PWRPWR