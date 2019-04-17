StarPick Withdraws Its Membership From IFSG

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Finds the IFSG charter not conducive to innovation Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Indias leading fantasy sports platform announced today that it is withdrawing its membership from Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG) with immediate effect. Commenting on the withdrawal, Trigam Mukherjee, Co-founder and CEO of StarPick India said, StarPick is focussed on engaging the users with superior technology and innovations. However, we believe that that current IFSG charter is not conducive for us as a company to innovate in the fantasy sports gaming space and hence are withdrawing our membership with immediate effect. Recently, StarPick introduced the innovative, exciting and easy to understand game-play format Fantasy Matchup. The users skill and knowledge is tested in a unique way that helps them win instead of competing against thousands of others. There are pre-set duels between players of a team for the particular day. In order to participate in the Fantasy Matchup, a user needs to select a minimum of 4 duels and up to a maximum of 10 duels.Adding further Trigam said, Though fantasy sports gaming and some platforms have been around in India for over a decade, this space is still in its infancy. There has been no real innovation in this space until we launched StarPick in 2018. We believe that platforms such as ours need the freedom to disrupt and innovate to bring new game-play formats to the Indian users in addition to the tried and tested older game-play formats. In addition to Fantasy Matchup, StarPick has also introduced other unique and innovative game-play formats such as - Flexi Five - Pick any 5 players.Cricket Heroes - Quick and easy format where a user has to pick 3 players (one Batsman, one Bowler and one All-Rounder). This is free to play.H2H - Create your own challenge and go head to head with a friend or any user on StarPick.Season Game - A multiple gameweek tournament can also be a season game, where the tournament endures over a whole season. About StarPick StarPick, founded in 2018, with a growing strategic team across India, UK and Sweden, is a Fantasy Sports platform, which began with IPL Season XI followed by world cup, European Football, Pro Kabaddi League and many other sports in the coming months. StarPick is registered in the United Kingdom with a subsidiary in India with a technology team in Sweden. With over 1.2 million users, StarPick has some of the widest game offerings from across the world including Cricket, Kabaddi, Football, Ice Hockey, Basketball, Formula 1, Golf, Bicycle Racing and more. This stages StarPick as the most comprehensive fantasy sports platform in the country with the leadership of globally celebrated experts and analysts. The company was conferred the Silver trophy for the Grand Prix award for excellence in marketing innovation at the recently hosted ACEF Asian Leadership award 2018 in Mumbai for its innovative campaign Campus Stars of StarPick. PWRPWR