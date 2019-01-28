Stars Celebrate in Platinum Jewelry at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Classic Hollywood Glamour is a Popular Trend on the Red CarpetLos Angeles, CA, United States(NewsVoir)Classic Hollywood glamour was prevalent at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight, as celebrities walked the red carpet in perfectly tailored couture gowns complemented by striking jewelry set in platinum. From Art Deco earrings to statement cuff bracelets, Hollywoods most notable stars wore platinum jewelry, the setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Fred Leighton, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., and Bvlgari chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum. Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master piecesbecause of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:Amy Adams in Platinum by Cartier High Jewelry earrings with spinels, onyx and diamonds, set in platinum High Jewelry bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum Alison Brie in Platinum by Fred Leighton Art Deco circle earrings with diamonds, set in platinum Cocktail ring with diamonds, set in platinum Gemma Chan in Platinum by Harry Winston Vintage 1972 chandelier earrings with diamonds (29.59-carats), set in platinum Diamond carpet ring (8.13-carats), set in platinum River diamond ring (2.78-carats), set in platinum Lucy Boynton in Platinum by Harry Winston Secret cluster earrings with pink sapphire and diamonds (10.33-carats), set in platinum Cluster ring with pear shaped diamond (2.22-carats), set in platinum Sunflower diamond twin ring (3.59-carats), set in platinum Julia Garner in Platinum by Harry Winston Lotus cluster diamond earrings (4.26-carats), set in platinum Secret Wonder diamond bracelet (27.83-carats), set in platinum Danai Gurira in Platinum by Bvlgari High Jewelry earrings with 4 pear brilliant cut certified diamonds (4.45-carats), 8 marquise brilliant cut certified diamonds (7.87-carats), 2 oval brilliant cut certified diamonds (2.02-carats), 2 pear brilliant cut diamonds (1.43-carats), and 10 marquise brilliant cut diamonds (3.81-carats), set in platinum High Jewelry ring with 1 round cut diamond (2-carats) and additional diamonds (1.47-carats), set in platinum Sophia Bush in Platinum by Jacob & Co. Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum Ring with diamonds, set in platinum Fiona Xie in Platinum by Dena Kemp Earrings set in platinum John David Washington in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. Diamond earrings, set in platinum (priced at $115,500) About Platinum JewelryPlatinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly. For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International Indias sites:@Trueplatinum950www.preciousplatinumindia.mobi. Image: Amy Adams Wears Platinum Jewelry to the SAG Awards PWRPWR