Startup & Entrepreneurship conclave in Assam on Feb 22

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) A startup and entrepreneurship conclave aimed at creating an an ecosystem for entrepreneurship in the Northeast will begin here on February 22, organisers of the event said.

The conclave will bring young minds of the region face to face with some of the countrys finest mentors, angel investors, venture capitalists and start-up fund organisers, Rongali Start Up and Entrepreneurship Conclave organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta said yesterday.

Around 400 young entrepreneurs from Assam and other states of the North East were likely to attend the conclave, to be inaugurated by DoNER Secretary Naveen Verma.

The Centres Startup India team will present incentives for the sector, Mahanta claimed.

Mentors from NSRCEL of IIM, Bangalore would interact with potential entrepreneurs to guide them and build up a startup ecosystem in the region, Mahanta said.