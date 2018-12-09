State administrative council okays setting up of nuclear medicine dept in GMC Jammu

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) To strengthen cancer care services at tertiary level in Jammu and Kashmir, the state administrative council (SAC) Sunday accorded sanction to the setting up of a nuclear medicine department at the Government Medical College (GMC) here, a spokesperson said.The approval for the department along with creation of 13 posts under various categories, including five of faculty members, three of Registrar and Medical Officer, and five of paramedical staff, were given by the SAC which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik here, he said.The Union Health ministry under the 'National Programme for prevention and control of cancer, diabetes, CVD and stroke (NPCDCS)' sanctioned two cancer institutes in the state -- one in SKIMS, Soura, and other in GMC, Jammu.SKIMS Soura has received the first instalment of Rs 47.25 crore for establishment of a State Cancer Institute (SCI).To make the SCI at GMC in Jammu functional, establishment of a nuclear medicine department was mandatory so that funds under various components of the scheme are sanctioned by the Centre, including for procurement and installation of PET scan machine, the spokesperson said.He said establishment of a cancer care service at GMC, Jammu, will enable the patients undergo tests and treatment in the state itself.In another decision, the SAC approved creation of additional 14 posts under various categories, including two of medical officers and 12 of paramedical and other staff, to strengthen the maternity centre at Zakura in Srinagar so that it can function round-the-clock, the spokesperson said.He said the SAC also approved the upgradation of a sub-centre at Utterbani in Jammu to the level of primary health centre (PHC) along with creation of nine posts under various categories. PTI TAS NSDNSD