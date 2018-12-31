State budget lays progressive roadmap to foster new era of development in J-K: Governor

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday said the state budget 2019-20 has laid a progressive roadmap for implementing a series of structural reforms to foster a new era of development, growth and prosperity in the state. "The Government has enumerated a slew of measures in the budget with adequate financial support to ensure that the benefits of development and growth reach the people at the earliest," Malik said, unveiling a compendium on Budget 2019-20 here this evening. In a maiden effort, the compendium has been compiled jointly by the Finance and Information departments. It comprises four sections including main budget, budget highlights, budget at a glance and project-wise details of the languishing projects approved for funding through JKIDFC, till date. The Governor said the booklet will serve as a handy reference tool for all the government departments and functionaries as it contains all the information related to the budget and state finances. Malik said his administration has successfully implemented a series of fundamental structural reforms at various levels under its 'Mission for Delivering Development' and 'Mission on Good Governance' and these pioneering initiatives have been hailed by the people across the board. "The focus of the administration is on infrastructure creation and expanding economic activity to generate more employment avenues for the state's enterprising youth, he said. He said equally there is focus on strengthening agriculture and rural economy, promoting industrial activity, provision of good healthcare, improving quality of education, upgradation of sports facilities, ensuring sustainable welfare of underprivileged and creation of better avenues in other key sectors. The basic objective is to make development work for everyone, he said. PTI TAS RCJ