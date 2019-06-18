State honoured with appointment of Nadda as BJP's working chief: Himachal CM

Shimla, June 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has been honoured with the appointment of former Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda as the working president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here Tuesday. Addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters-- Deep Kamal--Thakur said heading the biggest political party of the world after belonging to a state that had a population of just 70 lakh was a real honour. Nadda had a vast experience and had served the government and the party at different levels, he said, adding that the BJP would continue winning people's trust and serving society by building a strong, developed and inclusive India under Nadda's able leadership. Thakur said, "It is a matter of honour for the state and its people that the state today has representation both in the government as well as in the party at the Centre." Nadda had been made the working president of the BJP while Anurag Thakur has been made the Minister of State at the Centre, he said claiming that it would "immensely benefit" the state. The CM, along with state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti, watched the ceremony, in which Nadda assumed the office of the working president, on the television. Satti said, "It is indeed a moment of pride for the people of Himachal Pradesh that JP Nadda rose from a party worker of the state to the top post of the world's biggest political party." State Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar; general secretary, State Child Welfare Council, Payal Vaidya; and Shimla Mayor Kusum Sadrate were present on the occasion. PTI DJI PTI RDKRDK