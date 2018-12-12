State-level committee set up for implementation of REGP in J-K

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) A nine-member state-level committee was set up Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir to monitor implementation of the Rural Employment Generation Programme (REGP), an official spokesman said.Administrative secretary, Industries and Commerce department will be the chairman of the monitoring committee, the spokesman said, quoting an order issued by the General Administration department here.The terms of reference of the committee would be to fix district-wise targets under the REGP and review the performance and achievements recorded in implementation of the REGP by the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), the spokesman said.He said the review should focus on total achievements in relation to target, suggest ways for improving performance and to correct the imbalances, if any, ensure that the performance of the REGP are regularly reviewed in the district-level review committee (DLRC) headed by district magistrate by including it as permanent agenda point, review the sanctions made by various banks in relation to the recommendations made by district level task force committees. It would also review any other matter related to REGP scheme, the spokesman said, adding that the committee would be serviced by the Industries and Commerce department. PTI TAS CK