State level livestock exhibition to be held at Jhajjar from Dec 21

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The third edition of state level livestock exhibition fair will be held at district Jhajjar from December 21 to 23.About 1,500 top breed cattle valued at about Rs 750 crore will be displayed in the fair. About 25,000 farmers will participate in this three-day fair, this was informed by Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister, Haryana, O P Dhankar, here Wednesday.He said that Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the fair.Dhankar said that 53 categories of cattle, including buffaloes, cows, horses, camels, sheep and goats would be displayed in this fair. He further said that the best livestock will be given cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh followed by Rs one lakh to runner-up. Besides prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 will be given in other categories.He said that the state government has been working to promote indigenous breeds and to bring state at top position in terms of milk production.Also, milk parlour will be displayed in the exhibition. Apart from this, seminars would also be organised to provide information of modern techniques and activities of livestock through specialists in the field of animal husbandry sector. PTI SUN BALBAL