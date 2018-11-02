scorecardresearch
State of the art forensic lab inaugurated in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 2 (PTI) A modern and well-equipped forensic science laboratory (FSL) where 16 types of tests related to different crimes can be conducted was inaugurated here Friday, officials said. The nine-storeyed lab, which will cater to 9 districts of Meerut zone was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh. The DGP said DNA, brain mapping, lie-detection and micro chemical tests among others will be conducted at the FSL that has been set up in the Niwari Police Station area at a cost of Rs 64 crore.A total of 110 scientists have been posted here and another 64 will be deputed soon, the top cop said.Well-equipped mobile testing vans for spot testing have also been provided to each and every district of the state, he said. PTI CORR RHL

