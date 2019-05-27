State should take care of critically ill infant whom parents don't want: HC

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday said the state government will have to take responsibility of a day-old critically ill baby after his parents, who earlier sought for an abortion, expressed their unwillingness to take care of him. The couple in their plea said they were daily wage labourers and hence, would not be financially able to takecare of the baby though they were inclined to have the childtill they learnt that the foetus had brain abnormalities.A vacation bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and N JJamadar was hearing a petition filed last week by a 29-year-old woman and her live-in partner who then sought to abort her 28-week pregnancy after they learnt that the foetus haddeveloped brain abnormalities.The court last week directed experts from the state-run J J Hospital to examine the woman and submit a report.However, when the petition was taken up for hearingon Monday, the couple's lawyer, Prosper D'Souza, informed the bench that the woman was admitted to the civic-run SionHospital here on Sunday where she delivered a male child.D'Souza told the court the infant's health condition is critical and he is admitted to the neo-natal intensive care unit of the Sion hospital.The judges noted that a previous judgment of a division bench of the high court said in cases where the child is bornalive despite attempts at medical termination of pregnancy,the doctor and the hospital concerned will have to assume fullresponsibility to ensure the baby is offered the best medicaltreatment."The division bench judgment says in cases where thechild is alive but in a critical condition and the parents areunwilling to take care of the child, then the state will haveto take responsibility and bear expenses," Justice Dangresaid.The couple then sought to amend their petition andimplead the Sion Hospital as a respondent so that a directioncan be issued to its authorities to take care of the child andtake further action as per procedures.The bench has now posted the petition for further hearing on June 6. PTI SP GK RCJ