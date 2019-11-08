State to play important role in realising PM's target of making India USD 5 trillion economy:UP CM

Lucknow , Nov 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state will play an important role in realising the ambitious target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.He said this target would be possible only when the economy of Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest population, reaches USD 1 trillion for which there is need to formulate sector-wise long and short-term strategies. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of making country's economy USD five trillion by the year 2022. Uttar Pradesh, with the largest population, will play an important role in this."This would be made possible only when Uttar Pradesh's economy becomes USD 1 trillion within the set time limit. For this, sector-wise long and short term strategy has to be made. Good governance, rapid decision making and implementation, cooperation from top academic institutions and teamwork will have to be the core mantra," the chief minister said.The chief minister said this while watching the presentation of suggestions invited from various reputed institutions including World Bank, Asian Development Bank among others here.He said the Centre and the state government have initiated various steps like development of infrastructure and employment through skill development. For effective implementation of these steps, two cabinet committees and one high-level committee have been formed, he said.The Chief Minister said about 17 per cent of the country's population lives in Uttar Pradesh, but its share in the country's GDP is just a little more than eight per cent."Investors should come forward for better benefits. For this, we have formed new and better policies in every sector. Law and order has been given top priority. Efforts are on to strengthen the infrastructure. Our position has improved in ease of doing business," he said.He said the perception about the state has changed among people and successful conduct of investors summit and two ground-breaking ceremonies are example of this. To achieve the target, we will keep making improvements from time to time, the Chief Minister said. PTI SAB TDSTDS