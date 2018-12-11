'States, pvt players should play proactive role with Centre to improve ease of doing biz'

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) State governments and private players should play proactive role along with the Centre for improving ease of doing business in the country, according to experts."Private businesses and state governments should play a proactive role to further improve the ease of doing business in the country," Straight Drive, a startup which works on promoting happiness at workplaces, founder Mukund Trivedy said Tuesday.He said that adoption of e-governance, linking of various agencies seamlessly for registration of businesses and properties will further improve india's ranking."It will increase efficiency and transparency and cut corrupt practices. These are critical to figure in the top 50th rank in the World Bank's doing business index," he added.He was speaking at a roundtable conference on 'Ease of Doing Business in India: Improvements and Imperatives' here.Neha Agarwal from PwC said the Centre is taking several steps to improve the business environment.Ease of doing business ranking of states has created a competitive environment among all the states to work in this direction, she added.Happy Horizon Founder Kshitiz Anand, who is working in education sector, said that states like Bihar needs to focus more on attracting investors, creating jobs and contain migration of talent to other states.Mohan Krishnan, startup consultant, stated that states and the Centre should also work to improve ease of doing business for startups to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.India improved its ranking on the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' report for the second straight year, jumping 23 places to the 77th position on the back of reforms related to insolvency, taxation and other areas. PTI RR BALBAL