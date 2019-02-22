Statue of Unity to get three million footfall in 2019: Tour Min

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Number of tourists visiting the Statue of Unity in Gujarat is likely to touch three million in 2019 and facilities like night safari and amusement parks will be added in an around the site to increase the footfall over the next few years, the tourism ministry said Friday. The National Tourism Advisory Council (NTAC) and other stakeholders met Thursday at Tent City, Statue of Unity in Gujarat, to chalk out a strategy for bringing five million tourists to the statue. "The council came to the conclusion that the number of tourists visiting the statue would touch three million in 2019, taking into consideration the footfall during the last two months. To reach a goal of five million tourists, a detailed proposal was made by the state government," the statement said. The plans include additional facilities like night safari, a ropeway between the dam and safari, a amusement park of global standards, a tribal museum showcasing the best of Gujarat, building of state bhawans, a multi-cuisine restaurant complex, boat riding in the dam.A check dam will also be constructed downstream the dam so that boating and water sports would be possible for a length of over 10 km from the check dam to the Statue, the statement said. A large number of mid-segment hotels would also be set up on land to be leased out by the Narmada Valley Development Authority on long term lease and regular helicopter services will be started from the statue to various towns in Gujarat. Seaplanes will also be made operational from the dam to various destinations, it said. PTI ASG DPB