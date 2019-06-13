StayWell Hospitality's Rohit Vig Receives 'Emerging Hospitality Leadership Award'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, June 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --StayWell Hospitality Group India is proud to announce that its Regional Managing Director (India) Mr. Rohit Vig, has been recently awarded the 'Emerging Hospitality Leadership Award' at the recently concluded 5th Edition of 'Hospitality Leader's Industry Choice Awards' by Hotelier Summit India. This one of a kind award is designed to applaud the success & achievement of the hospitality fraternity, and is nominated by the hospitality fraternity itself.This extravagant celebration was hosted this year at '7th Annual Hotelier Summit India 2019' on 21st May 2019 at Rock Pool, W Goa, Vagator Beach, Goa.Links to download Visuals: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-umqkobWr27VEVMazY0Z2dKdXhfTGZrNHBhenMtTzJlTXpn/view?usp=sharinghttps://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-umqkobWr27X25hZ2RDSno3dzNmdUFPdnFXcWp1blk0YWY4/view?usp=sharingAbout StayWell Holdings: One of the largest hotel management groups in Asia Pacific, StayWell Holdings, and its parent company Prince Hotels Inc., offers a diverse portfolio of properties across a combined network of 74 open and operating hotels worldwide.Prince Hotels & Resorts and StayWell's combined brand offerings include The Prince Akatoki, The Prince, Grand Prince Hotel, Policy, Park Regis, Prince Hotel, Leisure Inn Plus, Prince Smart Inn, and Leisure Inn. Each brand offers guests quality experiences ranging from luxury to lifestyle though to midscale.Prince Hotels & Resorts and StayWell have set a strategic goal to deliver 250 hotels in the medium to long term. The expansion of both company brands will take place across the regions of Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Asia, Japan, Taiwan, Oceania, the Middle East, Europe and the United States.Prince Hotels operate a combined network of 50 hotels, 31 golf courses and 9 ski resorts. StayWell has an existing network of 24 open and operating hotels and a further 15 hotels that are committed and opening over the next few years. In addition, StayWell has two key strategic partners being Manhatton Hotel Group in China (19 hotels) and Cristal Group in the Middle East (11 hotels).For further information, please visit: https://www.staywellgroup.com/.Source: StayWell Hospitality Group India PWRPWR