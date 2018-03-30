Steady conditions prevail at dry fruit market

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Steady conditions prevailed at the wholesale dry fruits market in the national capital today as prices, by and large, moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at the last levels.

Traders said adequate stocks position against sporadic demand mainly kept prices of dry fruit steady.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 18,200-18,400, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,000-12,500, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,000-5,100, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 640-650 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,400, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,080-1,090, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 975-990, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 880-890, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 790-800, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 660-765, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 635-745, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 555-665, copra (qtl) Rs 16,200-18,700, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,800-5,500, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 3,800-4,500 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 5,500-8,100 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,080-1,150 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,465-1,530 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,605-1,655 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 725-870 (1 kg), walnut Rs 240-330 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 510-910. PTI KPS SDG SBT