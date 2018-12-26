Steel conference to discuss demand scenario next month

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Around 650 delegates, including Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, would take part in the India steel conference in Mumbai next month, the Steel Ministry said Wednesday. Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai, senior government officials and industry members will also attend the three-day conference beginning January 22 in Mumbai, the ministry said. The conference will coincide with a three-day steel expo from 22-24. "The conference would focus upon the industry dynamics determining the demand and supply growth drivers. The conference would have sessions focussing on technological advancements in production process, increasing demand for steel products in India, growth of logistics infrastructure and key milestones in the journey of steel industry to 2030," the statement said.Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, V K Saraswat, Member of Niti Aayog, JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Chairman Naveen Jindal would also be present at the event, it said. Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh will address the India Steel Conference 2019, it added. PTI ABI MR