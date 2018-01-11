Steel minister calls for promotion of sports

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Making a pitch for the promotion of sports in the country, Steel Miniter Chaudhary Birender Singh today said more and more organisations should come forward to lend a support to young players. "...nurturing talents should be encouraged and more organisations should come forward to support budding players and help India gain sporting glory," Singh said. The minister felicitated Steel Authority of India Ltd-run SAIL Football Academy (SFA) cadets, who recently won the 58th International Subroto Cup Football Championship 2017, at a ceremony held in Kolkata today, the steel PSU said in a statement. Congratulating the players for their efforts, the minister said, "These talented boys have proved that with proper facilities and support, our sports persons can be world beaters." The minister also praised the efforts of SAIL in running various sports academies. SAIL runs a number of sports academies, providing coaching to young talents in football, hockey, athletics, archery and other games. PTI SID MR